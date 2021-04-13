There were a lot of reports of Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Tripti Dimri and others being cast in Sharan Sharmas Dharma Production venture. But Karan Johar today has put an end to all the speculation with a tweet saying the cast has not been finalised. He requests people to wait for the final announcement.

Read Karan Johar's tweet here...

There have been lots of speculations and conjectures on The casting of Sharan Sharma’s next film for @DharmaMovies... just want to specify that the cast of the film hasn’t been locked as the screenplay is being finalised as we speak.... please wait for an official announcement. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 13, 2021

