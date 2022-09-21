Karan Johar has shared a video of his late father Yash Johar in which the founder of Dharma Productions is seen talking about Shah Rukh Khan and his experience of working with him. Yash Johar says, ‘He’s like a son to me, he’s like a friend to me and I do not know how I will ever be able to make a picture without him.” This video makes Twitterati believe SRK would soon be collaborating with Karan Johar for a film. Shah Rukh Khan Dances His Heart Out At Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Bash; Watch SRK’s Viral Video Grooving To ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ Song.

Yash Johar On Working With Shah Rukh Khan

Fans Demand

We want SRK Dharma Movie again ❤️ — Harrryyy. (@iamsrksharry77) September 21, 2022

The Hit Combo

Srk and kjo next in 2024 — IamPathaan (@Pathaan_25JAN) September 21, 2022

Fans Are Guessing

Hint?? Srk next in the direction of @karanjohar ? — roopesh (@SangarV) September 21, 2022

Many Guess So

This is some announcement — Aditya Mazumdar (@Mazumda12Aditya) September 21, 2022

KJo Or SRK Need To Confirm Soon

Should we consider this an announcement???? — S.M.R (@smrfilms) September 21, 2022

