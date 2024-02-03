Karan Johar celebrated his twins Yash and Roohi's birthday with a star-studded bash. Celebrities like Rani Mukerji, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza attended. Kareena Kapoor's sons, Taimur and Jeh, were also spotted. Karan, in a stylish black coat and blue jeans, posed for paparazzi before heading into the party. Riteish and Genelia looked chic, while Rani opted for a blue top and jeans. Though Kareena wasn't present, Taimur and Jeh, carrying balloons from the festivities, were seen leaving with security. Jeh's balloon slipped away as he entered the car. Check out the videos below! Shilpa Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Gauri Khan Attend Birthday Bash of Karan Johar's Kids.

Rani Mukerji At Yash And Roohi's Birthday Venue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza At B'day Bash Of Kjo's Kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Taimur and Jeh With Security, Leaving Yash and Roohi's B'day Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

