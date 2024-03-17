Madgaon Express marks Kunal Kemmu's first project as a director. The upcoming film, which stars Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles, has reportedly received a 'UA' certificate from CBFC. The runtime for the film is 2 hours, 24 min, 56 secs. Produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express is slated to be released on March 22, 2024.

Madgoan Express Runtime Revealed:

