Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on social media and often posts stills on Instagram from her The Devotion of Suspect X sets. Now, today (June 6), the actress dropped another picture from her shoot that sees Bebo in a black dress fidgeting with her phone while Vijay Varma poses behind her. She captioned the image as, "Acha Vijay are you trying to read my messages?" Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pics With Hubby Saif Ali Khan from Karan Johar's Birthday Bash, Thanks KJo for Hosting a ‘Spectacular’ Party.

