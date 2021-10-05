Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday (October 5) took to Instagram and shared a super cute throwback picture of his son Jeh. In the picture, her son's face cannot be seen fully, but his chubby cheeks will win your heart for sure. While sharing the image Bebo wrote, "My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me #Throwback." Have a look.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

