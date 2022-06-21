Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a vacation. As the actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of hers sipping her fave coffee in London. She captioned the image as, "Waited two years for you baby". Well, seems like Kareena is a caffeine lover. FYI, Bebo has taken a break after wrapping up her OTT debut film Devotion Of Suspect X. Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ Director Sujoy Ghosh With a Heartfelt Message and BTS Picture!

Kareena Kapoor Khan in London:

