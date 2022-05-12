Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram is LIT and so are her captions. Now, today (May 12), the actress took to IG and shared a picture with co-star Jaideep Ahlawat from their film's set wherein both can be seen pouting. "Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance…the pout," she captioned the fun click. FYI, the actors are currently shooting for Sujay Ghosh's movie in Kalimpong. Kareena Kapoor Khan Kickstarts Shooting for The Devotion of Suspect X, Gets Ready in This BTS Still from Kalimpong!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)