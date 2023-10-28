The opening night of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 took place on October 27 where a host of celebs were seen in attendance. Hansal Mehta directorial crime thriller, The Buckingham Murders, was screened at the event. Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor joined Kareena Kapoor Khan for the screening of the film. Kareena’s sister and ‘cheerleader’ Karisma shared a post Instagram lauding The Buckingham Murders. She wrote, “Always ur biggest cheerleader can’t wait for everyone to see what you have done in #TheBuckhinghamMurders.” The Buckingham Murders First Look: Kareena Kapoor Khan Portrays Profound Anguish After Being Caught by Two Cops in This Poster From Hansal Mehta’s Film.

The Kapoor Sisters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)