Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar were spotted having conversation at an award show recently. A video of the duo happily talking with each other went viral. Fans are curious and started guessing about Karan and Kartik's fued that happened due to the Dostana 2 recasting is over or what. However, the viral video sees both of them laughing to a joke of Varun Dhawan. Kartik Aaryan Sacked From Dostana 2; His Fans Slam Karan Johar As They Don't Buy 'Unprofessional Behaviour' As the Reason.

Check Out The Video Below:

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan were sitting together and talking in the recent Pinkvilla event. And when Varun Dhawan cracked the "dance to Dharma song" joke, they two were laughing together. People were hyping this rift like anything 😂 pic.twitter.com/1oE3CUnrtm — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) June 19, 2022

