Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha's trailer was well-received by the audience. Owing to the same, Kartik took to Instagram today and shared a picture of his and Kiara as 'reel' life husband-wife. The onscreen duo tried to recreate Kiara's wedding picture with real-life hubby Sidharth Malhotra. Just look at the two pics below, the resemblance between 'reel' and 'real' is uncanny, right? Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Trailer Success of Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani and Team, Shares Joyful Pics.

Reel Couple Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Real Couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

