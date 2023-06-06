Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the dynamic duo who previously appeared together in the Bhool Bhulaiya sequel, recently unveiled the much-awaited trailer of their upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. The trailer struck a chord with audiences, garnering immense praise for its soulful, musical, and romantic elements. Following the triumphant launch, the team behind Satyaprem Ki Katha came together to celebrate the overwhelming response received by the trailer. Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani Begins Dubbing for Film With Kartik Aaryan, Actress Arrives at Studio in Mercedes Maybach (Watch Video). Check Out The Pictures Here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)