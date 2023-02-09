Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were rumoured to be dating while they were filming for Love Aaj Kal. However, that was just for a brief period. Now new pics have been shared online by a paparazzo that shows the two having a great time chatting. Kartik looked dapper in checkered shirt, denims and sunglasses, whereas Sara looked pretty in a loose crop top that she paired with black tights. Aashiqui 3 Announced! Kartik Aaryan Confirmed to Play the Male Lead; Anurag Basu to Direct the Film (Watch Title Reveal Video).

Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)