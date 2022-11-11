Kartik Aaryan shared picture of his transformation for his role in the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar film Freddy. One side of the picture shows him flaunting his chiselled body, whereas the other one shows his avatar after he gained weight and that too 14 kilos. He mentions in his Insta post, “This is the Origin Story of #Freddy which put me under a lot of physical strain and sleepless nights.” Freddy Teaser: Kartik Aaryan as Dentist Is Weird and Mysterious in This Disney+ Hotstar Film (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan’s Transformation For Freddy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

