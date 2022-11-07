The much-awaited teaser of Freddy starring Kartik Aaryan is out! Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the video sees Kartik as a dentist who's charming yet mysterious. The story of the movie is based on the lines of love and obsession. FYI, the romantic thriller stars Alaya F as the female lead. Freddy OTT Release: Kartik Aaryan’s Film to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar!

Watch Freddy Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)