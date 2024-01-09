Amidst a wave of warm wishes on January 9, Farah Khan revels in her birthday, joined by Katrina Kaif's joyous snap from a film shoot, promising pure delight! The shared, light-hearted snapshot shows both wrapped in towels, with Katrina's captivating allure stealing the spotlight, her wet hair and smoky makeup exuding charm, while Farah strikes a playful pose. With the caption 'Happiest birthday @farahkhankunder - May we forever be on film sets wrapped in towels. Miss u!', Katrina adds a delightful spark to the birthday celebration. Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif Raises Excitement As She Drops Photos With Co-Star Vijay Sethupathi Ahead of the Film’s Release!.

Katrina Kaif And Birthday Girl Farah Khan:

Katrina Kaif and Farah Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

