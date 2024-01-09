Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are busy promoting their upcoming film, Merry Christmas, scheduled for release on January 12, 2024. Recently, Katrina shared delightful photos on her Instagram, featuring both stars donning matching white outfits and beaming with smiles. Accompanying the pictures was Katrina's playful caption, "Here and there for Merry Christmas 🎄 …. In Cinemas Jan 12th," adding to the anticipation for the film's release. Notably, the bilingual movie will hit theatres in both Hindi and Tamil languages, enhancing its appeal to a wider audience. Explore her Instagram post for more sneak peeks! Merry Christmas Trailer: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi Share a Sweet Kiss in Sriram Raghavan’s Edge-of-the-Seat Thriller (Watch Video).

Katrina Kaif's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

