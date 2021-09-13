The trailer of Shiddat starring Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal, and Radhika Madan recently dropped online. While the glimpse from the film has been receiving a lot of love from the audience, it's Vicky's rumoured girlfriend Kat's 'outstanding' gesture that has grabbed our attention. Aww!

Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)