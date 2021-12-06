Speculations of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding has been going on since a long time, but the couple never made any official statement about it. Last evening the bride-to-be was seen all dressed up in a white saree and was spotted outside Vicky Kaushal’s residence for pre-wedding rituals. The actress’ mother Suzanne Turquotte was also seen accompanying her. Right now a video has surfaced online in which luggage of Katrina Kaif and her family is been loaded into a car. The bride-to-be and her family are all set to leave for Rajasthan where the wedding is set to take place.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)