Kaun Pravin Tambe?, helmed by Jayprad Desai, stars Shreyas Talpade in the lead role. The upcoming film is ‘a modern-day fable of an underdog who fought against his destiny and triumphed over it’. The biopic is based on the life of Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe who made his cricket league debut at the age of 41. He became talk of the town when he was picked by Rahul Dravid-led Rajasthan Royals for the 2013 IPL. The Disney+ Hotstar film is all set to be released on April 1.

Watch The Trailer Of Kaun Pravin Tambe? Below:

