With Brahmastra receiving a mixed response from netizens, Brahmastra 2 has already been confirmed to be on the way, but its cast has not yet been decided. There are rumours flying around that KGF star Yash will be in the second movie and that is apparently not true, as Karan Johar clears up the fake claims, “This is all rubbish. We haven’t approached anyone.” Ranbir Kapoor on Promoting Brahmastra Again: I'm Done. Itna Toh Alia Ne Film Mein ‘Shiva, Shiva’ Nahi Bola Hoga.

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)