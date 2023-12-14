Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav are set to charm audiences with their portrayal of modern friendships caught up in the digital age in their upcoming film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The makers have unveiled an electrifying dance track titled ''I Wanna See You Dance'' and we can't deny that this song is giving us the 80's feel. This lively track perfectly captures the film's essence, radiating vibrant party vibes while showcasing the dancing skills of Ananya, Siddhant , and Adarsh. ''I Wanna See You Dance'' is sung by Saba Azad and composed by Sachin & Jigar, with lyrics penned by Ankur Tewari. The song's choreography is skillfully executed by Caeser Gonsalves. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Song 'Hone Do Jo Hota Hai': Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav Celebrate Digital-Age Friendship Through Nostalgic Lenses, Vacations and Insta Reels! (Watch Video).

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav Bring Back the 80's With ''I Wanna See You Dance'' Song!!!

