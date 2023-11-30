In the vibrant and youthful world of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav invite audiences into a tale of friendship and self-discovery. The first song titled "Hone Do Jo Hota Hai", captures the trio's carefree escapades—drinking, partying, and playing by the beach. As they experiment with playful Instagram reels, the video beautifully encapsulates a nostalgic journey and the genuine bonds of friendship in the most aesthetic way. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Release Date: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav's Film to Stream on Netflix From December 26!

Watch Hone Do Jo Hota Hai Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)