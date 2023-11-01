Observing her inaugural Karwa Chauth post her wedding with KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, Athiya Shetty elegantly marked the occasion in a vibrant red saree with a beautiful 'Mangalsutra'. Sharing glimpses of her heartfelt celebration, the actress adorned Instagram with stunning pictures, resonating with the essence of this auspicious festival. Hubby KL Rahul was quick to take to the comments section and dropped heart emojis for wifey. Karwa Chauth 2023: From Parineeti Chopra to Kiara Advani, 5 Tinsel Town Divas Who Will Celebrate The Festival For First Time!

See Athiya Shetty's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)