Anupam Kher has shared a heartfelt short note for wife Kirron Kher on her 71st birthday. The Kashmir Files actor shared how he met Kirron and even mentioned that she was a brilliant national badminton player. He even called her winner. Anupam shared few pictures and wrote, "Happy Birthday #Kirron! May God give you long, happy, peaceful and healthy life! I have known you for close to fifty years now. I saw you first time in 1974 at Deptt of #IndianTheatre in Chandigarh. You were the star student of #PanjabUniversity. Brilliant in studies, national Badminton player, established theatre actress and larger than life. 50years have passed. You are still the same or more. You have fought life’s toughest battles head on. And always emerged out as a winner. May you continue to win people’s love, trust and faith with your persona and goodness. Love and prayers always. @kirronkhermp". Anupamaa: Neena Gupta and Kirron Kher Approached for Rupali Ganguly's Hit Show - Reports.

Check Out The Sweet Birthday Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)