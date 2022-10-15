Quite some talks about Salman Khan movies are in the pipeline. It was only recently that we reported that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, which was scheduled to release on April 23 has been delayed. Now, reports have it that one of his upcoming films Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has also been postponed. The film will release on Eid 2023, shares Bollywood Hungama. Pooja Hegde Celebrates Her Birthday on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Sets, Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati Sing Birthday Song for the Actress (Watch Video).

Take a look:

