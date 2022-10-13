Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in which she’d be sharing screen space with Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati. The actress ringed in her 32nd birthday with the two actors on the sets of the film who also crooned the birthday song for her. The video of the fun-filled celebration has been shared by the team on social media. Pooja Hegde Turns 32: Fans Share Pictures of the Beauty and Pen Sweetest Birthday Messages for Her on Twitter.

Pooja Hegde With Salman Khan And Venkatesh Daggubati

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)