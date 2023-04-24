Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which opened to decent number at box office, did exceptionally well on its second and third day. Now, as per early reports, the family entertainer has managed to churn at total of Rs 68 crore at the ticket window in three days. Reportedly, KBKJ has earned in the range of Rs 25.75 to 26.75 crores on Sunday. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s Action-Entertainer Impresses at Being an Utter Slog-Fest! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan BO Update:

