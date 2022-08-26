Bollywood star Salman Khan on Friday celebrated his 34th year in cinema by announcing his latest film titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The makers are yet to announce the remaining cast and the director of the film but Netizens were quick to share their funny reactions. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan Reveals Title of His Next Biggie As He Completes 34 Years in Cinema (Watch Video).

Memes on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Bad Title?

Salman khan himself giving reasons to troll him 😅 wtf is #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan ? One of the worst titles of #SalmanKhan𓃵 movies. First bad Director and now bad Title. Even the cast doesn’t look good. people are going to start liking #Dabangg3 & #Race3 after watching this crap — Abhijeet Desai (@ADesai0823) August 26, 2022

Oh Oh!

Liked the title a lot 👌🏼 Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan pic.twitter.com/zNz3NhpBMt — Zalzala 🔥 (@SRKZalzala) August 26, 2022

Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan

Is hisaab se title rakha hoga 😂,, 🤌 Kisi ka bhai. Kisi ki jaan#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan pic.twitter.com/TsNL1vnqs3 — 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐚 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐮 (@akkian_raja09) August 26, 2022

Darr Ka Mahol

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan pic.twitter.com/6ZHXGr3gyF — VEER BRAR ♋ (@EVASIVEVEER) August 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)