Koffee With Karan S8: Kareena Kapoor Khan Finds Saif Ali Khan’s Scent ‘Sexy’, Says ‘I Want To Smell Like Him All My Life’ (View Post)

Koffee With Karan Season 8 episode four proved to be one of the most entertaining of the season, filled with intriguing moments. Alia Bhatt jokingly referred to the couch as 'controversial,' adding to the fun, while Kareena Kapoor gracefully sidestepped Karan Johar's question about Ameesha Patel, contributing to the episode's mysterious vibe. The whole episode was an exciting blend of spilling secrets and enjoying great fun. Now, Kareena shared a surprising detail during the show, mentioning that her husband Saif Ali Khan's scent is irresistible and undeniably sexy. She expressed her desire to carry his scent with her throughout her life, revealing a charming facet of their relationship. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar Drops Stunning Pics With His ‘Favourite Girls’ Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt Ahead of Episode 4 Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

