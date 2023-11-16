Koffee With Karan S8: Kareena Kapoor Khan Finds Saif Ali Khan’s Scent ‘Sexy’, Says ‘I Want To Smell Like Him All My Life’ (View Post)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt appeared on the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. Kareena revealed some interesting details about hubby Saif Ali Khan—read it here.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 16, 2023 09:46 PM IST

Koffee With Karan Season 8 episode four proved to be one of the most entertaining of the season, filled with intriguing moments. Alia Bhatt jokingly referred to the couch as 'controversial,' adding to the fun, while Kareena Kapoor gracefully sidestepped Karan Johar's question about Ameesha Patel, contributing to the episode's mysterious vibe. The whole episode was an exciting blend of spilling secrets and enjoying great fun. Now, Kareena shared a surprising detail during the show, mentioning that her husband Saif Ali Khan's scent is irresistible and undeniably sexy. She expressed her desire to carry his scent with her throughout her life, revealing a charming facet of their relationship. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar Drops Stunning Pics With His ‘Favourite Girls’ Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt Ahead of Episode 4 Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Check Out The Post Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

st%29&body=Check out this link https%3A%2F%2Fwww.latestly.com%2Fsocially%2Fentertainment%2Fbollywood%2Fkoffee-with-karan-s8-kareena-kapoor-khan-finds-saif-ali-khans-scent-sexy-says-i-want-to-smell-like-him-all-my-life-view-post-5566938.html" title="Share by Email">
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 16, 2023 09:46 PM IST

Koffee With Karan Season 8 episode four proved to be one of the most entertaining of the season, filled with intriguing moments. Alia Bhatt jokingly referred to the couch as 'controversial,' adding to the fun, while Kareena Kapoor gracefully sidestepped Karan Johar's question about Ameesha Patel, contributing to the episode's mysterious vibe. The whole episode was an exciting blend of spilling secrets and enjoying great fun. Now, Kareena shared a surprising detail during the show, mentioning that her husband Saif Ali Khan's scent is irresistible and undeniably sexy. She expressed her desire to carry his scent with her throughout her life, revealing a charming facet of their relationship. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Karan Johar Drops Stunning Pics With His ‘Favourite Girls’ Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt Ahead of Episode 4 Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Check Out The Post Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Alia Bhatt Bollywood Disney+ Hotstar Karan Johar Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan Koffee with Karan Koffee With Karan on Disney+Hotstar Koffee With Karan On Hotstar Koffee With Karan Season 8 Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 4 Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episodes KWK KWKS8 KWKS8 Episode 4 KWKS8 Episodes KWKS8 On Hotstar
You might also like
Koffee With Karan Season 8: Kareena Kapoor Khan Wants to Get Paired Opposite KGF's Yash (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Koffee With Karan Season 8: Kareena Kapoor Khan Wants to Get Paired Opposite KGF's Yash (Watch Video)
Orry Aka Orhan Awataramani Poses With Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Others at Boney Kapoor’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash (See Pics)
Bollywood

Orry Aka Orhan Awataramani Poses With Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Others at Boney Kapoor’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash (See Pics)
Bollywood

Koffee With Karan Season 8: Kareena Kapoor Khan Wants to Get Paired Opposite KGF's Yash (Watch Video)
Orry Aka Orhan Awataramani Poses With Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Others at Boney Kapoor’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash (See Pics)
Bollywood

Orry Aka Orhan Awataramani Poses With Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Others at Boney Kapoor’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash (See Pics)
Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan–Katrina Kaif’s Spy Thriller Inches Closer to Rs 170 Crore Mark in India!
Bollywood

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan–Katrina Kaif’s Spy Thriller Inches Closer to Rs 170 Crore Mark in India!
Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 4: Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Karan Johar a Sassy Response When He Asks Her ‘Do You Consider Deepika Padukone As Competition?’ (Watch Video)
TV

Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 4: Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Karan Johar a Sassy Response When He Asks Her ‘Do You Consider Deepika Padukone As Competition?’ (Watch Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
David Beckham
500K+ searches
ICC
500K+ searches
Temba Bavuma
200K+ searches
Bajaj Finance share
50K+ searches
David Warner
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google Trends Google Trends
David Beckham
500K+ searches
ICC
500K+ searches
Temba Bavuma
200K+ searches
Bajaj Finance share
50K+ searches
David Warner
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma