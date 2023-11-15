Koffee With Karan Season 8 is all set to stream its fourth episode with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt on the ‘koffee kouch’. The show’s host Karan Johar has dropped some stunning pics with his ‘favourite girls’ ahead of episode four streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It was just few days back when the makers had dropped the promo video of this upcoming episode and it showed the two actresses in their best forms. Koffee With Karan Season 8 Promo: Alia Bhatt Calls Karan Johar’s Show ‘Controversial,’ Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts to Tiff With 'Gadar 2' Actor Ameesha Patel (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt On KWKS8 Episode 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

