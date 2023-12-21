In the recent episode of Koffee with Karan season 8, Ajay Devgn shared details about the challenges his late father, action director Veeru Devgan, endured. Ajay revealed that his father had a tumultuous journey, initially being part of a street gang until he was noticed fighting by a senior action director who mentored him. He mentioning how his father fled Punjab at the age of 13, arrived in Mumbai without a train ticket, faced imprisonment, and battled poverty without work or food. Eventually, someone offered him shelter in exchange for washing a cab, marking the start of his journey. He transitioned from being a carpenter to a gangster in Sion Koliwada during an era of gang conflicts. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty Think the Current Generation of Actors Is 'Insecure'.

