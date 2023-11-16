In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Alia Bhatt offered insights into how Ranbir Kapoor handles successes and setbacks in his career. When questioned about supporting Ranbir during career challenges, Alia shared his candid approach, describing him as straightforward. She revealed that after facing setbacks, Ranbir deals with situations in his unique way and often seeks her advice. Specifically mentioning Ranbir's film Shamshera, which didn't perform well at the box office, Alia highlighted his resilience. She mentioned he was unfazed by the movie's reception, committed to putting in more effort and working harder in the future, reflecting his dedication to his craft. Koffee With Karan Season 8 Ep 4: Alia Bhatt Addresses Ranbir Kapoor's 'Toxic' Tag; Karan Johar Discusses Kareena Kapoor's Tiff With Ameesha Patel - Check Top 5 Highlights.

Watch The Highlight From KWK 8 Episode Here:

