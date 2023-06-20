Directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, Lust Stories 2 is a Netflix anthology that shows multiples stories involving longing, desire and lust. The trailer for the film will release tomorrow. Stay tuned for more updates! Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Star in Netflix's Second Edition of Its 'Lusty' Anthology.

View Lust Stories 2 Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)