Bollywood couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are reportedly tying the knot this week. The couple, who have been dating for quite some time now, will exchange vows at ITC Grand Bharat in Delhi, NCR. Ahead of their wedding celebrations, Kriti was spotted arriving at the Delhi airport with her mom. According to reports, the couple's wedding festivities start on March 13 and will conclude with the wedding reception on March 16. The guest list for the couple's marriage remains undisclosed, but it is clear that it will be an intimate affair. Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding: From Venue, Date, Guestlist to Theme, Here’s All You Need To Know About Couple’s Lavish Celebrations!.

Bride-To-Be Kriti Kharbanda Spotted in Delhi With Her Mom Ahead of Her Wedding:

