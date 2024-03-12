Love is in the air, and Bollywood is abuzz with the much-anticipated union of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. The couple, who have been together for several years, are all set to tie the knot in a grand Punjabi affair. Before their much-awaited wedding occurs, here’s everything you need to know about the couple's upcoming grand marriage ceremony. Bride-to-Be Kriti Kharbanda Spotted at Mumbai Airport Ahead of Wedding With Pulkit Samrat! (Watch Video).

Wedding Venue

The picturesque ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana, will set the stage for Pulkit and Kriti's fairy-tale wedding. Nestled amidst the scenic Aravalli Range, this opulent venue promises an unforgettable celebration. It's the perfect backdrop for their love story, boasting sprawling landscapes and luxurious amenities.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's Wedding Venue

Stretching over 12 lakh square metres, this heritage hotel offers unparalleled luxury with its presidential villas and suites. Drawing inspiration from historical dynasties, the decor exudes regal charm, while amenities like private pools and jacuzzis add a touch of indulgence. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Set To Tie the Knot on March 13 – Reports.

Wedding Theme

As per reports, Pukit Samrat and Kriti Khjarbanda have opted for a pastel theme, reflecting their understated yet elegant style. It's bound to be a subtle and classy celebration that mirrors their personalities.

Date and Guestlist

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Sanon will exchange vows on March 15, and festivities will begin soon. The celebrations kick off on March 13 and end on March 16 with a reception for industry friends.

While details of their wedding guest list remain shrouded in secrecy, it's clear that it will be an intimate affair. Close family, friends, and a select few from the film fraternity will grace the occasion. According to reports, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Richa Chadha, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Mika Singh, among others, will attend the wedding and share in the couple's joy.

Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda's Mumbai Residence Decorated With Lights

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s Mumbai residence has already been adorned with twinkling lights. As the countdown begins, all eyes are on Pulkit and Kriti, eagerly awaiting their magical union.

