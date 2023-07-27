Actress Kriti Sanon is making her mark as an entrepreneur with the launch of her very own skincare line, Hyphen, on her 33rd birthday. Following her recent foray into film production with Do Patti under her banner, Blue Butterfly Films, Kriti's entrepreneurial journey takes an exciting turn with this new venture.For the Hyphen skincare line, Kriti has partnered with PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine, to bring simplified and realistic skincare solutions to consumers. Kriti took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans and followers with a video. Kriti Sanon Birthday: Finest Red Carpet Moments of the 'Mimi' Actress!

