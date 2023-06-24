Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon has taken on the role of a loving "maasi" (aunt) and her adorable moments with her little munchkins are sure to melt hearts! Kriti recently shared some cute pictures on Instagram that capture the joy and love she shares with her young nieces and nephews. The snapshots showcase the precious bond between Kriti and the little ones, with smiles, laughter, and pure happiness evident in every frame. Dressed in a vibrant blue outfit, Kriti exudes warmth and affection as she showers love on her little munchkins. These heartwarming pictures truly depict the beautiful relationship of a doting aunt with her adorable nieces and nephews. Kriti Sanon is Excited to Go to Indore and The Reason is Going to Win Her More Fans From the City!.
Check Out The Pictures Here:
View this post on Instagram
