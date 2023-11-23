Kartik Aaryan, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on November 22, threw a party for industry friends last night and it was attended by many stars. Right from Raveena Tandon, Pooja Hegde, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar to Kriti Sanon, many celebs were seen arriving for the celebration in style. The birthday boy Kartik arrived for the bash in all-black look with his family. Check out who all made it to Kartik Aaryan's birthday party below. Kartik Aaryan Birthday: Sara Ali Khan Shares Throwback Pic To Wish Rumoured Ex-Beau on His 33rd Birthday (View Post).

Pooja Hegde

Raveena Tandon With Daughter Rasha

Tara Sutaria

Kriti Sanon

Birthday Boy Kartik Aaryan With Fam

Huma Qureshi

Karan Johar

Ayushmann Khurrana

