Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon celebrated a vibrant Diwali, sharing glimpses of her festivities. The Mimi actress donned a stunning red and yellow suit with heavy earrings and matching dupatta. Her Diwali festivities were adorned with a kaleidoscope of lights, colors, and flowers. The actress, known for her stellar performances, also indulged in Punjabi cuisine, adding a delicious touch to the celebration. Sanon shared pictures capturing the festive spirit, spreading joy and warmth with her fans. Amitabh Bachchan Talks About the Special Diwali Celebration With Family at His Home Jalsa.

See Kriti Sanon's Diwali Dump Here:

