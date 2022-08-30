Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested earlier today for posting controversial tweets about Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan in 2020. An FIR was lodged against him in April that year for his posts on Twitter. He was arrested by Malad Police today morning and now video of him being taken to Borivali Court has surfaced online. Watch the video below: KRK Arrested for Controversial Tweets in 2020 About Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan; Picture of Police Complaint Copy Filed by Yuva Sena Member Rahul Kanal Goes Viral.

KRK Being Taken To Court

