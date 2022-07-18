The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have dropped full video of "Kahani" song today. Sung by Sonu Nigam, the track takes you inside the world of Aamir Khan's LSC which is innocent and heartwarming. The melody is soul-stirring as we get to see Mr Perfectionist at his best. The movie releases in theatres on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha Song Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi: This Track From Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film Is a Beautiful Soothing Number!

