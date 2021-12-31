The first glimpse from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sports actioner Liger is full on with actions and stunts. The video shows Deverakonda presenting India and fighting against all odds with mixed martial arts. The movie is all set to release on the theatres on August 25, 2022. The first glimpse kept us quite much intrigued to know more about the film and we are already excited about the trailer.

Watch The First Glimpse Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)