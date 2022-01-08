Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin's Looop Lapeta is all set to release on the streaming giant, Netflix next month. The actress took to social media and mentioned that the flick is going to premiere on the OTT platform on February 4, 2022. Along with this, the makers also dropped an intriguing poster featuring the two leads.

Check It Out:

Hey jholer @TahirRajBhasin tu yeh shortcuts ke lapete mein phasna kab band karega🙈 Can Savi save him this time ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QXqS3PmMjM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 8, 2022

