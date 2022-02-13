Trailer of Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey’s ZEE5 film Love Hostel to be released on February 14. Touted to be a crime-thriller, the synopsis of the flick reads, "It is set against the backdrop of rustic North India and traces the volatile journey of a young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairy tale ending." Ahead of the trailer release, here's a look at a new poster from the upcoming movie. Love Hostel: Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey’s Film to Premiere on ZEE5 on February 25!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Ab pyaar banega junoon kisika, toh kisike liye jung. Aa raha hai #LoveHostel trailer kal! Stay tuned to #LoveHostel, streaming from 25th Feb, only on #ZEE5. pic.twitter.com/IuolSrVY7O — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) February 13, 2022

