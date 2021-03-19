2010 gave us the one-of-a-kind movie called Love Sex Aur Dhoka which also introduced us to the biggest talent find of the decade, Rajkummar Rao. As the movie completes 11 years, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee get together to make the sequel to the film. This time it will be all about the perils of going viral on the internet for all the wrong reasons. The camera is still the villain here!

Check out the Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 announcement here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CultMoviesOfficial (@cultmoviesofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)