Maarrich is all set to hit the screens on December 9, 2022. The film stars Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Dev, Anita Hassanandani Reddy, Dipannita Sharma, Seerat Kapoor, Akash Dahiya, Manvir Singh and Chelsha Gosai. Written and directed by Dhruv Lather and produced by Tusshar Kapoor, Narendra Hirawat and Shreyans Hirawat, the makers have shared the official trailer of the film. Maarrich: Trailer of Tusshar Kapoor-Starrer To Be Out on November 18; Check Out Actor’s First Look as a Cop From the Upcoming Crime-Thriller (View Motion Poster).

Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)