After Madhuban, Sunny Leone is back with another track titled Machhli. Sung by Pawni Pandey and Shahid Mallya, the song is beautiful and sees Leone flaunting her sexy moves in shimmery attires. Even the lyrics of the track penned by Raahi are very catchy. Sunny has once again proved that she is a total seductress from showbiz. FYI, you can only watch the Machhli song on YouTube.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

