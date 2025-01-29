Boman Irani’s directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, promises to offer a heartfelt, mature exploration of the father-son relationship. The first glimpse of the film reveals a bittersweet connection between Irani’s character and his son, played by Avinash Tiwary. Forced to live together after the loss of his mother, the duo constantly finds themselves at odds, resulting in emotional spats and tensions. The film delves into their complex dynamics, highlighting the friction that often arises between them. Featuring Sherya Chaudhry, The Mehta Boys will stream on Prime Video starting February 7, 2025. The movie’s official synopsis hints at an unexpected journey of emotional growth and reconciliation. ‘The Mehta Boys’: Boman Irani Honoured With SAFA Award for His Acclaimed Directorial Debut.

Watch 'The Mehta Boys' Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)