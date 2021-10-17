Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene had tied the knot on October 17, 1999. It was a traditional, intimate wedding affair that was held at the actress’ brother’s residence in Southern California. Later a grand reception was held in Mumbai for which the leading celebs of the industry were seen in attendance. As the couple celebrates 22 years of togetherness, the actress has shared a special video that gives glimpses from her wedding day and also of her beautiful family life.

Madhuri Dixit And Shriram Nene

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)